Barack Obama Calls Donald Trump Repeal Of Migrant Amnesty 'Wrong', 'Cruel'

In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump's decision to scrap DACA and call on Congress to step in.

World | | Updated: September 06, 2017 07:46 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Barack Obama Calls Donald Trump Repeal Of Migrant Amnesty 'Wrong', 'Cruel'

"To target these young people is wrong -- because they have done nothing wrong" Obama wrote on Facebook

Washington:  Former US president Barack Obama decried his successor's decision to end an amnesty for 800,000 people brought to America illegally as children, describing it as "wrong," "self-defeating" and "cruel."

In a rare re-entry onto the political stage, Obama used a Facebook post to slam Trump's decision and call on Congress to step in.

"To target these young people is wrong -- because they have done nothing wrong. It is self-defeating -- because they want to start new businesses, staff our labs, serve in our military, and otherwise contribute to the country we love. And it is cruel," he wrote.

Donald Trump's announcement to scrap the amnesty programme DACA was met with protests from across the country. Hundreds gathered outside the White House in protest.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions, defending the move, said there needs to be a lawful system of immigration that serves national interest and not everyone can be admitted into the country.

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READArjun Kapoor Shares A Fabulous Throwback Pic With Family
Barack ObamaDonald TrumpDreamersDACA

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreShubh Mangal SaavdhanBaadshahoNokia 6Xiaomi Mi A1

................................ Advertisement ................................