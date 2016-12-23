Collapse
Barack Obama Administration Intended To Abstain From UN Vote On Settlements: Officials

World | | Updated: December 23, 2016 05:14 IST
Barack Obama Administration Intended To Abstain From UN Vote On Settlements: Officials

WASHINGTON:  The Obama administration intended to abstain from a UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution critical of Israel settlement-building, Western officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt earlier postponed the vote and diplomats said Cairo had acted under pressure from Israel and to avoid alienating US President-elect Donald Trump.
 
