Barack Obama Administration Intended To Abstain From UN Vote On Settlements: Officials

WASHINGTON:
The Obama administration intended to abstain from a UN Security Council vote on a draft resolution critical of Israel settlement-building, Western officials told Reuters on Thursday.
Egypt earlier postponed the vote and diplomats said Cairo had acted under pressure from Israel and to avoid alienating US President-elect Donald Trump.
