Collapse
Expand

Baggage Handler Was Locked Into Cargo Part Of Plane For Entire Flight

World | | Updated: January 03, 2017 16:18 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Baggage Handler Was Locked Into Cargo Part Of Plane For Entire Flight

Officials were still trying to find out how the man ended up locked in with the luggage.

A baggage handler was found inside the cargo hold of a plane that had flown into Washington D.C. from Charlotte, North Carolina, airline staff said on Monday.

Officials were still trying to find out how the man ended up locked in with the luggage on United Express flight 6060, United Airlines spokeswoman Erin Benson said.

The man, who was taken from the plane after it landed at Washington's Dulles International Airport on Sunday, was not injured, she added.

(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READWhat Akhilesh Yadav Said In Morning's Phone Call With Mulayam
baggage handlercargo holdairline staffNorth CarolinaWashington D.C.United Express flight 6060United Airlinesluggage holder

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive ScoreCES 2017

................................ Advertisement ................................