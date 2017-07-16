At Least 8 Dead In Senegal Stadium Crush: Reports

A wall collapsed at Demba Diop stadium as people attempted to leave after the game between local teams Ouakam and Stade de Mbour.

World | | Updated: July 16, 2017 04:29 IST
Police fired tear gas at clashing supporters from both teams who were throwing projectiles

Dakar, Senegal:  Eight people were killed during Senegal's football league final in Dakar on Saturday in a stampede that broke out following clashes at the end of the match, the official APS news agency said.

A wall collapsed at Demba Diop stadium as people attempted to leave after the game between local teams Ouakam and Stade de Mbour, APS reported, adding many more were injured.

Police fired tear gas at clashing supporters from both teams who were throwing projectiles, and panic spread in the stadium leading to a crush.

At least 49 were seriously injured in the confusion, APS said, while firefighters were on the scene along with large numbers of ambulances.

Senegal's safety record at large gatherings has been heavily criticised this year after the death of dozens of people at a religious retreat in April when a fire ripped through makeshift shelters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

