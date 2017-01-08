4 Dead, At Least 15 Hurt As Truck Rams Into Pedestrians In Jerusalem

A truck rammed into pedestrians in Jerusalem on a popular promenade overlooking the walled Old City of Jerusalem on Sunday, injuring at least 15 people, police and the ambulance service said, calling it a deliberate attack."It is a terrorist attack, a ramming attack," a police spokeswoman said on Israel Radio, which reported that bodies were "strewn on the street". The radio said the driver of the vehicle was shot.The Magen David Adom ambulance service said some 15 people were hurt and at least 2 were seriously injured.Israeli police says truck rammed into soldiers in Jerusalem.Since last year, Palestinian attackers have killed 36 Israelis and two visiting Americans in a series of mostly stabbing attacks. During that time, 229 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire. Israel says most of the Palestinians killed were attackers while the rest died in clashes.Israel says the violence is driven by Palestinian incitement. Palestinians say it's the result of nearly 50 years of Israeli occupation.