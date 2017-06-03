At Least 12 Killed In Blast At Cemetery In Afghan Capital Kabul At least 12 people were killed after multiple explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man killed during protests over the worsening security situation in the capital Kabu todayl, witnesses said.

At least 12 people were killed after multiple explosions rocked the funeral ceremony in Kabul KABUL: At least 12 people were killed after multiple explosions rocked the funeral ceremony of an Afghan man killed during protests over the worsening security situation in the capital Kabu today, witnesses said.



"Many people have been killed and wounded at the funeral of Salim Ezadyar," the son of a prominent Afghan politician, witness Abdul Wudood told AFP.



The funeral was attended by senior Afghan government officials including Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, but his office told AFP that he was unhurt.



Ezadyar was among four people killed on Friday when an



Public anger has mounted after an



