Army Band Member Stands In For Donald Trump At Inaugural Rehearsal

World | | Updated: January 16, 2017 06:49 IST
Greg Lowery, playing the role of President-elect Donald Trump takes part in a rehearsal. (AFP Photo)

WASHINGTON:  Donald Trump is set to take the oath of office Friday, but on Sunday, an Army band member is standing in for the soon-to-be 45th president during an inauguration dress rehearsal at the Capitol.

Band vocalist Greg Lowery - a 54-year-old sergeant major - says his role is to "look the part as much as possible," and he says he bought a red tie for his assignment.

Another band member, Sara Corry, is standing in for Melania (meh-LAH'-nee-ah) Trump, a native of Slovenia. The Army specialist is from Capistrano Beach, California.

The goal of the rehearsal is to practice events so everything goes off as flawlessly - and on time - as possible for the real thing Friday.



