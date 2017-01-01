Collapse
Expand

Arab Citizens Among Victims Of Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Turkish Minister

World | | Updated: January 01, 2017 18:20 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Arab Citizens Among Victims Of Istanbul Nightclub Attack: Turkish Minister

Authorities have said 39 were killed, including at least 15 foreigners and 65 others wounded.

Istanbul, Turkey:  The victims of the attack on revellers celebrating New Year at an Istanbul nightclub include citizens of several Arab countries, a Turkish cabinet minister said on Sunday.

"There are foreigners and Turks, but the majority are foreigners. From different countries -- Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, Libya," said Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, quoted by the Anadolu news agency.

Authorities have said 39 people were killed, including at least 15 foreigners, and 65 others wounded. However Turkish officials have yet to give details on nationals of which foreign countries were killed and wounded.

Belgium's foreign ministry has confirmed a Belgian-Turkish dual national was killed in the attack while Paris said three French nationals were injured.

The Israeli foreign ministry said a young Israeli woman was killed and another Israeli wounded.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READManhunt After Istanbul Nightclub Massacre Kills 39
IstanbulIstanbul nightclub attackSaudi ArabiaMoroccoLebanonLibyaNew Year AttackReina Nightclub IstanbulTurkey new years blast

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DangalRogue OneMoanaBefikreLive Score

................................ Advertisement ................................