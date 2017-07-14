AR Rahman Performed Tamil Songs And The Shock Was Too Much For These Fans

Highlights
- The gig was titled 'Netru, Indru, Naalai'
- Singer Chinmayi Sripaada lashed out at disgruntled concert-goers
- "Was so disappointed and left half way through," read one of the tweets
The set list from yesterday night #arr#wembleypic.twitter.com/PggTDqJJi6— MusicAloud (@MusicAloud) July 9, 2017
Nevertheless, the July 8 concert at Wembley appears to have attended by folks who claim Rahman should remember he "made his name in Bollywood" (this is untrue) and have played more Hindi, even Punjabi one tweet demanded, songs. A typical tweet read: "That was my first ever Tamil concert guys. Albeit completely unintentional" and added the hashtags #Fail and #Refund.
That was my first ever Tamil concert guys. Albeit completely unintentional #ARRahman#SSEArena#Fail#Refund?— Omer Chowdhury (@OmChow) July 8, 2017
Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil— Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017
Was so disappointed and left half way through. The promoter #HumsiniEntertainment should of said 99% songs will be Tamil. I wouldnt of come— Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) July 8, 2017
Need more Hindi Punjabi songs #ARRahman#Wembley#ssearena feels like come to a South Indian concert @arrahman— Saurabh Sethi (@Saurabh_Sethi25) July 8, 2017
For those accusing A R Rahman of being 'disrespectful' to his Hindi audience, a Google search will reveal the information that the singer-composer's first break was in Mani Ratnam's 1992 Tamil film Roja, which was dubbed in Hindi. Rahman worked in Tamil and Telugu cinema right upto 1995's Rangeela, which was his first purely Hindi soundtrack.
The controversy has helped re-ignite the debate over why Hindi is prioritised over other regional languages. The flood of critical tweets has been countered by others pointing out that Rahman did not start out in Bollywood and that 'disappointment' over his partly Tamil setlist smacked of ignorance and parochialism.
It is like, you went to watch Bahubali without checking whether it is a Tamil or Telugu expecting it to be Hindi or Punjabi for you. Come on— Samuel Shine Soans (@SoansShine) July 14, 2017
1.#India is Not Hindia— Mani Vasu (@ManiVasu2) July 14, 2017
2. #Hindi is not mother of Music
3.This Earth not only for Hindi speaking ppl #ARRahman#stopHindiImposition
But when such idiocy and ignorance is displayed especially when they think he owes them a refund. My God. New low level.— Steph 16-1 (@brahahamin) July 12, 2017
Among those who lashed out at disgruntled concert-goers was singer Chinmayi Sripaada, who has sung for Rahman in several films including Guru and Kaatru Veliyidai. Chinmayi's series of tweets also included an impassioned against the 'Hindi Prachar Sabha':
When Rahman sir wins 2 Oscars and creates history, he is "An Indian", but 7-8 Tamil gaane kya gaa liye aap naraaz hote ho. What yaar?— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017
Chase the American dream, your kids can Spanish; Live in the UK that once colonised India - but cry foul when a when you hear Tamil songs— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017
And finally, pic.twitter.com/pLUL7w2Hmg— Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017
One of the concert-goers who complained claims that he has since been refunded.
Sorry to disappoint ladies and gents. The refund just came through :)— Omer Chowdhury (@OmChow) July 12, 2017
A R Rahman has not responded to his critics. He is currently in New York for the IIFA Awards.