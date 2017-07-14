AR Rahman Performed Tamil Songs And The Shock Was Too Much For These Fans

Highlights The gig was titled 'Netru, Indru, Naalai' Singer Chinmayi Sripaada lashed out at disgruntled concert-goers "Was so disappointed and left half way through," read one of the tweets

Was total disaster,for someone who made his name in Bollywood(at least on sheer numbers) it was disrespectful from him,even speaking Tamil — Apoorva Dixit (@apoorva_dixit) July 9, 2017

Was so disappointed and left half way through. The promoter #HumsiniEntertainment should of said 99% songs will be Tamil. I wouldnt of come — Rita Mistry (@RitaMistry) July 8, 2017

Need more Hindi Punjabi songs #ARRahman#Wembley#ssearena feels like come to a South Indian concert @arrahman — Saurabh Sethi (@Saurabh_Sethi25) July 8, 2017

It is like, you went to watch Bahubali without checking whether it is a Tamil or Telugu expecting it to be Hindi or Punjabi for you. Come on — Samuel Shine Soans (@SoansShine) July 14, 2017

1.#India is Not Hindia

2. #Hindi is not mother of Music

3.This Earth not only for Hindi speaking ppl #ARRahman#stopHindiImposition — Mani Vasu (@ManiVasu2) July 14, 2017

But when such idiocy and ignorance is displayed especially when they think he owes them a refund. My God. New low level. — Steph 16-1 (@brahahamin) July 12, 2017

When Rahman sir wins 2 Oscars and creates history, he is "An Indian", but 7-8 Tamil gaane kya gaa liye aap naraaz hote ho. What yaar? — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

Chase the American dream, your kids can Spanish; Live in the UK that once colonised India - but cry foul when a when you hear Tamil songs — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) July 14, 2017

Sorry to disappoint ladies and gents. The refund just came through :) — Omer Chowdhury (@OmChow) July 12, 2017