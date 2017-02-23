Budget
Collapse
Expand

Apple To Open Steve Jobs-Inspired Ring-Shaped Campus In April

World | © 2017 Bloomberg L.P. | | Updated: February 23, 2017 08:04 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Apple To Open Steve Jobs-Inspired Ring-Shaped Campus In April

Steve Jobs said he wanted the campus to be the "best office building in the world" (Reuters)

Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' last public event in 2011 was a city council meeting in Cupertino, California, where he presented plans for a sprawling new campus with a spaceship-shaped building and tree-filled park. Apple announced Wednesday that it will begin moving employees into the 2.9 million-square-foot facility in April.

Apple said a new 1,000-seat auditorium at the facility will be named the Steve Jobs Theater in honor of its co-founder, who died four months after his city council presentation and would have turned 62 on Feb. 24.

As with many large-scale construction projects, Apple faced budget overruns and delays. The building cost an estimated $5 billion (though Apple has never said how much), and the opening date had initially been set for 2015.

The first employees will begin moving into what the company has named Apple Park in April, with others following over six further months. Construction of the buildings and surrounding park land is slated to continue through summer, Apple said Wednesday.

Jobs said in 2011 that he wanted the campus to be the "best office building in the world." He said he hoped architecture students would come to visit it for inspiration. The building's outside walls are made entirely of what Apple says are the world's largest panels of curved glass.

"Steve's vision for Apple stretched far beyond his time with us," Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a statement. "He intended Apple Park to be the home of innovation for generations to come."

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUP Elections 2017: Samajwadi Party Candidate's Son Shot At As Uttar Pradesh Votes Today - 10 Points
Steve JobsApple ParkApple CampusApple IncApple employeesSteve Jobs TheaterCupertino

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL Auction 2017IPL 2017 ScheduleReliance Jio Plan Skype Lite

................................ Advertisement ................................