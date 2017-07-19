Animal Ban For Woman Who Walked A Seagull In The UK

A 44-year-old woman who was arrested as she walked an injured seagull on a lead has been banned from keeping wild animals for a year by a UK court.Officers found Anna Marie Marshall walking the bird in Parliament Street in York on June 28.The injured bird had to be put down.She appeared at York Magistrates' Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to animal cruelty offences and using abusive and threatening behaviour, the BBC reported.Ms Marshall was also given a 12-month community service order.She pleaded guilty to injuring a wild bird, taking a wild bird, threatening and abusive behaviour and refusing to surrender at the court on Friday, when the case was originally due to be heard.An arrest warrant had been issued when she failed to appear, the report said.