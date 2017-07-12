Airbnb Guest Was Late Checking Out, Host Allegedly Shoved Her Down Stairs

Local reports said the suspect was arrested and detained by police. Prosecutors are considering charging the property owner with attempted murder, according to a Reuters report.

World | © 2017 The Washington Post | | Updated: July 12, 2017 13:23 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Airbnb Guest Was Late Checking Out, Host Allegedly Shoved Her Down Stairs

The shaky video shows the host, pushing Nkumbi against a wall and then toward the stairs

EUROPE:  A confrontation over check-out time turned violent after an Airbnb host allegedly pushed a woman down a flight of stairs in Amsterdam.

Local reports said the suspect was arrested and detained by police. Prosecutors are considering charging the property owner with attempted murder, according to a Reuters report.

Sibahle Nkumbi was traveling with two other women and South African artist Zanele Muholi, who shared video of the incident on social media. (Reports differ on the spelling of Nkumbi's first name, which have been printed elsewhere as "Steve" and "Siba.")


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READHunt On For Pakistan Terrorist Abu Ismail, Who Planned Amarnath Yatra Attack
AirbnbAmsterdamAbuseSouth African artist Zanele MuholiAirbnb's racial discrimination policy

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
TransformersMOM Movie ReviewSpiderman HomecomingMoto E4 Plus launchedJio Offer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................