Air France Reopens US Flights To Passengers Hit By Travel Ban

World | | Updated: February 04, 2017 16:49 IST
Air France spokesman said the airline is implementing the latest court decision (File Photo)

Paris:  Air France said on Saturday it had reopened US-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.

"Starting today we are implementing this court decision," Air France spokesman Herve Erschler said. "Nationals from the countries concerned are being authorised to fly once again to the United States, providing their papers and visas are in order."

Erschler said American government representatives in Paris had advised local airlines they could resume U.S.-bound services for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. A federal judge in Seattle on Friday suspended Trump's week-old executive order barring their travel.

(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

 
© Thomson Reuters 2017


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

