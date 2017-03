After London Terror Attack, Messages Of Solidarity With Victims

A building in Tel Aviv was illuminated in solidarity with Britain for the attack in London (Reuters)

I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTowerpic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3 — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017

#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhanpic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4 — Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017

The @LibraryofBham lit to show Birmingham's solidarity with London. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's #Westminster attack. pic.twitter.com/UHQilWGovq — LeaderofBirmingham (@BrumLeader) March 22, 2017

Any act of terrorism is unacceptable to humanity. We condemn #LondonAttack, my SandArt at #Puri beach, In Odisha,India. pic.twitter.com/fsVYhpqXjt — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 23, 2017

My Thoughts and Prayers for the Victims and Families. All this violence needs to stop #PrayForLondonpic.twitter.com/EHEcQBc1ES — Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) March 22, 2017

London will react today the way it always does to terror attacks. Pick itself up, dust down, and just get on with it. #LondonStrong — Mark Donovan (@markydonovan) March 22, 2017

No place for terrorism, only tea.#WeAreNotAfraid — Rav Vadgama (@TVRav) March 22, 2017

Cities around the world showed their solidarity with the United Kingdom by lighting up prominent landmarks in the colours of the British flag following Wednesday's terror attack in London. Social media too was flooded with messages of support. At least three people, including a lone attacker, were killed and over 40 injured in the attack outside the British parliament on Wednesday. A man ran over pedestrians with a car then leapt out and stabbed a police officer to death.In London, the Big Ben and London Eye were lit up in red to honour the victims of the attackIn Paris, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off at midnight. The city's mayor Anne Hidalgo said the two capitals "share a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy" and were "tolerant and cosmopolitan cities, open to the world."In Tel Aviv, the city hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack flag. Tel Aviv's mayor Ron Huldai tweeted this pictureThe British city of Birmingham lit up its library in red, white and blue - the colours of the British flagCloser to home, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted this picture of a sand sculpture condemning the attack from Odisha's Puri beachOn Twitter, the hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid, #LondonStrong and #PrayForLondon began trending after the attack at Westminster.Today, British police arrested seven people in armed raids for Wednesday's deadly attack.