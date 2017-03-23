After London Terror Attack, Messages Of Solidarity With Victims

In London, the Big Ben and London Eye were lit up in red to honour the victims of the attack
The Big Ben and London Eye monuments lit in red in tribute to the victims of the attack! #PrayForLondon#London#LondonAttack#BigBen#UKpic.twitter.com/hPwNQ5WNIr— vServices Ltd (@vservicesltd) March 22, 2017
In Paris, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off at midnight. The city's mayor Anne Hidalgo said the two capitals "share a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy" and were "tolerant and cosmopolitan cities, open to the world."
I will turn my lights off tonight, at midnight, to pay tribute to the victims of the London attack. #EiffelTowerpic.twitter.com/MTnkoflVv3— La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) March 22, 2017
WATCH: The Eiffel Tower's lights go out for #PrayForLondon#LondonAttacks#Parliament#PrayForTheWorldpic.twitter.com/hqlHb8M6DW— Mike Pache (@MikePacheFox10) March 23, 2017
In Tel Aviv, the city hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack flag. Tel Aviv's mayor Ron Huldai tweeted this picture
#TelAviv City Hall lit up tonight in colours of the Union Jack, in solidarity with the city of #London and my colleague @SadiqKhanpic.twitter.com/WOTFlU9OF4— Mayor of Tel Aviv (@MayorOfTelAviv) March 22, 2017
The British city of Birmingham lit up its library in red, white and blue - the colours of the British flag
The @LibraryofBham lit to show Birmingham's solidarity with London. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by today's #Westminster attack. pic.twitter.com/UHQilWGovq— LeaderofBirmingham (@BrumLeader) March 22, 2017
Closer to home, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted this picture of a sand sculpture condemning the attack from Odisha's Puri beach
Any act of terrorism is unacceptable to humanity. We condemn #LondonAttack, my SandArt at #Puri beach, In Odisha,India. pic.twitter.com/fsVYhpqXjt— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 23, 2017
On Twitter, the hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid, #LondonStrong and #PrayForLondon began trending after the attack at Westminster.
Getting the tube to work this morning, as normal.#KeepCalmAndCarryOn#WeAreNotAfraid#WeStandTogether#LondonIsOpenpic.twitter.com/GomDEHZUcn— Julie Fisher (@FisherGoesMad) March 23, 2017
My Thoughts and Prayers for the Victims and Families. All this violence needs to stop #PrayForLondonpic.twitter.com/EHEcQBc1ES— Nicola Adams (@NicolaAdamsOBE) March 22, 2017
#London stay strong! #prayforlondon#prayfortheworld#westminster#Londrapic.twitter.com/QD2AhbepHk— Diego Cusano (@DiegoCusano_) March 22, 2017
London will react today the way it always does to terror attacks. Pick itself up, dust down, and just get on with it. #LondonStrong— Mark Donovan (@markydonovan) March 22, 2017
No place for terrorism, only tea.#WeAreNotAfraid— Rav Vadgama (@TVRav) March 22, 2017
Today, British police arrested seven people in armed raids for Wednesday's deadly attack.