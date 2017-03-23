After London Terror Attack, Messages Of Solidarity With Victims

A building in Tel Aviv was illuminated in solidarity with Britain for the attack in London (Reuters)

New Delhi:  Cities around the world showed their solidarity with the United Kingdom by lighting up prominent landmarks in the colours of the British flag following Wednesday's terror attack in London. Social media too was flooded with messages of support. At least three people, including a lone attacker, were killed and over 40 injured in the attack outside the British parliament on Wednesday. A man ran over pedestrians with a car then leapt out and stabbed a police officer to death.

In London, the Big Ben and London Eye were lit up in red to honour the victims of the attack
 
In Paris, the lights of the Eiffel Tower were turned off at midnight. The city's mayor Anne Hidalgo said the two capitals "share a common love of freedom and an attachment to democracy" and were "tolerant and cosmopolitan cities, open to the world."
  
In Tel Aviv, the city hall was lit up in the colours of the Union Jack flag. Tel Aviv's mayor Ron Huldai tweeted this picture
 
The British city of Birmingham lit up its library in red, white and blue - the colours of the British flag
Closer to home, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik tweeted this picture of a sand sculpture condemning the attack from Odisha's Puri beach
On Twitter, the hashtags #WeAreNotAfraid, #LondonStrong and #PrayForLondon began trending after the attack at Westminster.
     
Today, British police arrested seven people in armed raids for Wednesday's deadly attack.

