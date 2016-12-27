Collapse
Afghanistan Concerned Over Afghan-Centered Summit In Russia

World | | Updated: December 27, 2016 15:58 IST
Afghanistan Concerned Over Afghan-Centered Summit In Russia

Representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on Tuesday (Representational)

Kabul:  The Afghan government is expressing concern over a high-level tripartite meeting taking place to discuss Afghan issues, but without Afghan representatives invited.

Representatives from Russia, China and Pakistan are scheduled to meet on Tuesday in Moscow to discuss Afghanistan.

Afghan Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmad Shekib Mostaghni said on Tuesday that his government was not invited and hasn't been briefed on the agenda. Mostaghni said this approach, regardless of the good intentions of the participants, could not help the situation in Afghanistan.

