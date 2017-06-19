Actress Carrie Fisher Had Cocaine, Heroin In System, Autopsy Shows Fisher died at age 60 on December 27, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles. She had a long history of cocaine addiction in the 1980s

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Carie Fisher became very popular after her Star Wars role (courtesy: AFP) Los Angeles: Highlights Report said Fisher had taken cocaine 72 hours before she was taken ill Carrie Fisher died at age 60 on December 27 She had a long history of cocaine addiction in the 1980s



The autopsy report could not ascertain what effect the cocaine and other drugs may have had on her system.



Coroner's officials ruled on Friday that the death of the Star Wars actress was due to sleep apnoea and other causes.



, four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.



She had a long history of cocaine addiction in the 1980s and she also suffered from bipolar disorder.



Monday's autopsy and toxicology report said Fisher had likely taken the cocaine some 72 hours before





(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



Actress Carrie Fisher had traces of cocaine, heroin and party drug MDMA in her system when she died suddenly in December, according to a full autopsy report released on Monday.The autopsy report could not ascertain what effect the cocaine and other drugs may have had on her system.Coroner's officials ruled on Friday that the death of theactress was due to sleep apnoea and other causes. Fisher died at age 60 on December 27 , four days after she went into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.She had a long history of cocaine addiction in the 1980s and she also suffered from bipolar disorder.Monday's autopsy and toxicology report said Fisher had likely taken the cocaine some 72 hours before she was taken ill