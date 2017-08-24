Gunman Holds Hostages At Charleston Restaurant, One Injured

© Thomson Reuters 2017

A disgruntled employee armed with a handgun was holding hostages at a restaurant in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, on Thursday and at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital, police said.Witnesses said the shooter brandished the pistol and shouted as he entered the Virginia's On King eatery, in the heart of the city's commercial district, while about 15 to 20 people were having lunch. Many of the customers fled.One shooting victim was found at the scene and transported to an area hospital, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis told reporters at a news conference.Francis said the gunman was holding "a couple of hostages."Police helicopters buzzed overhead and heavily armed police SWAT team members blocked off several blocks of King Street. People were told to avoid the area.The shooting was "not an act of terrorism," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said at the news conference."This is not a hate crime. It's a disgruntled employee," Tecklenburg said. "We have our expert police negotiators attempting to negotiate with the shooter. Hopefully there will be no more shots fired today."Asked whether the gunman had recently been dismissed from his job, Francis and the mayor declined to comment.Virginia's On King is an upscale restaurant serving what it describes as traditional kitchen comforts with familiar Southern dishes.The local Post and Courier newspaper quoted a couple, Tom and Patsy Plant, who said they were eating lunch with their daughter Laura when the man walked in from the kitchen and said, "There's a new boss in town."The Plants, who said they fled with other customers through a back door, described the suspect as a black man in his late 50s. Patsy Plant told the paper he looked like "an ordinary grandpa, but he had a crazy look. It was very crazy."The restaurant is just a block and a half from the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church, where on June 17, 2015, a white supremacist gunman killed nine members of a Bible study group in what officials called a racially motivated hate crime.The church shooter, Dylann Roof, has already been sentenced to death in federal court for the massacre. He pleaded guilty in April to separate state murder charges.(Additional reporting and writing by Gina Cherelus in New York and Suzannah Gonzales in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)