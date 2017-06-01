A 13-Storey-Apartment Block In Egypt Tilts Across Street

The military has now been called in to demolish it.

World | | Updated: June 01, 2017 23:46 IST
A high-rise residential building toppled over as it leans on another tall building. (AFP)

Cairo:  A 13-storey building in Egypt's second city Alexandria tilted across a street into another apartment block on Thursday, forcing police to evacuate it and nearby structures.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The municipality cut electricity and gas supplies to the residential building that was being propped by its neighbour.

The military has now been called in to demolish it.

Such incidents are relatively frequent in Egypt where building regulations are often flouted and additional floors added without planning permission.

