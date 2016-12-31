93 Journalists Killed In 2016; 29 More Die In Accidents

The International Federation of Journalists says that 93 journalists and media staff were killed in targeted attacks, by bombs or by crossfire in 2016 while a further 29 died in two plane crashes.The IFJ said in its annual report released Friday that the number was down from 112 in 2015. Iraq still had the largest number of media killings with 15, ahead of Afghanistan with 13 and Mexico with 11.Despite the slight decrease in deadly violence against journalists, IFJ President Philippe Leruth said that the statistics "give little room for comfort nor ground for hope to see the end of the current media safety crisis."In the two plane crashes, 20 Brazilian journalists died in Colombia and nine Russian media staff died as they headed to Syria.