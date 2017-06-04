7 Dead In London Attack, Theresa May Insists 'Things Need To Change'

London attacks: 7 people killed and nearly 50 people have been injured.

In packed pubs -- normally scenes of Saturday night revelry and merriment -- patrons threw chairs, bottles and glasses at the attackers as the assailants used long knives to slash their way through crowds. Tourists gaped at the carnage from the roofs of double-decker buses.Police said the attacks were being treated as "terrorist incidents." The top priority of police now is to find out more about "these individuals who carried out the attack and the background to it," Dick said.London Mayor Sadiq Khan issued a statement condemning "a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night."People in London should expect more police on the streets in the coming days, Khan said in a television interview on Sunday morning. But Londoners should not be alarmed and should not let terrorists disrupt daily life or the upcoming election, he said."We can't allow them to do that," Khan told Sky News. "We are not going to be cower by terrorism."In a dawn news conference, Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said that the three attackers had been shot dead and that authorities did not believe anyone else was directly involved in carrying out the carnage.Rowley said the men had not used explosives, despite a widely distributed photo that appeared to show one of the assailants lying prone with metal canisters strapped to his body. Rowley said the vest was "a hoax."Saturday marks the third major attack in Britain this spring. The evening's carnage carried grim echoes of a similar incident in late March, when a driver swerved into pedestrians at Westminster Bridge, another Thames crossing, killing four. The driver then fatally stabbed a police officer at the gates of Parliament.May had lowered the nation's threat level only days ago -- from "critical" to "severe" -- after having raised it following a bombing last month at a Manchester pop-music concert that was claimed by the Islamic State and that killed 22 people.But even with the lower threat level, the nation's intelligence services had continued to judge that another attack was likely.Witnesses reported that a white van was traveling fast, approximately 50 mph, when it mounted the sidewalk and plowed into a group of people crossing the Thames River on foot just after 10 p.m.