6 Tourists Wounded In Egypt Beach Resort Stabbing: Report

The attacker has been arrested and is being questioned to determine his motives, the ministry said in a statement.

World | | Updated: July 14, 2017 20:30 IST
Six tourists in Egypt were wounded by an assailant, attacking them with a knife. (Representational)

Cairo, Egypt:  An attacker wounded six tourists in Egypt after attacking them with a knife on a beach in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada today, the interior ministry said.

The ministry said the assailant swam to the beach before attacking the tourists.

In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada had been wounded in a stabbing attack by two attackers with apparent ISIS group sympathies.

 

