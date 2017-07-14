6 Tourists Wounded In Egypt Beach Resort Stabbing: Report

An attacker wounded six tourists in Egypt after attacking them with a knife on a beach in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada today, the interior ministry said.The attacker has been arrested and is being questioned to determine his motives, the ministry said in a statement.The ministry said the assailant swam to the beach before attacking the tourists.In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada had been wounded in a stabbing attack by two attackers with apparent ISIS group sympathies.