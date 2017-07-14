6 Tourists Wounded In Egypt Beach Resort Stabbing: Report

Cairo, Egypt: An attacker wounded six tourists in Egypt after attacking them with a knife on a beach in the Red Sea resort town of Hurghada today, the interior ministry said.
The attacker has been arrested and is being questioned to determine his motives, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry said the assailant swam to the beach before attacking the tourists.
In January 2016, three tourists in Hurghada had been wounded in a stabbing attack by two attackers with apparent ISIS group sympathies.