6 People Killed As Building Collapses In Poland's Swiebodzice

World | | Updated: April 09, 2017 05:43 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
6 People Killed As Building Collapses In Poland's Swiebodzice

Rescuers search after a building collapsed burying several people in Swiebodzice. (AFP)

Warsaw:  Six people, including two children, were killed when a two-storey apartment building collapsed in western Poland on Saturday, possibly due to a gas explosion,  officials said.

Four others were injured and rescued from the rubble,  in the town of Swiebodzice, before being  rushed to hospital.

"There are strong indications that no one else is stuck under the rubble," Interior Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told reporters.

A gas explosion may have caused the two-storey building to collapse, according to Daniel Mucha, a spokesman for the regional Lower Silesia firefighters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READAAP Government Spent 13,000 Per Person On Lunches At Arvind Kejriwal's House: BJP
Poland building collapseSwiebodzice

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreThe SalesmanJio Summer Surprise OfferMirza JuulietMukti Bhawan

................................ Advertisement ................................