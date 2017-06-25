6 Injured As Car Hits People In UK's Newcastle In Non-Terror Incident: Report

Hundreds of people were celebrating Eid outside a sports centre in the northern English city of Newcastle when a car mounted a pavement.

World | | Updated: June 25, 2017 17:30 IST
Hundreds of people were celebrating Eid which marks the end of Ramadan. (Reuters)

London:  At least six people were injured today after a car mounted a pavement outside a sports centre in the northern English city of Newcastle, but the incident is not believed to be terrorism-related, police said today.

Local media said hundreds of people were celebrating Eid, which marks the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan, at the sports centre and that two children were among the casualties.

"On Sunday June 25, at approximately 9:14 am Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne," the police said in a statement.

"Police enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident." Police said a 42-year-old woman had been detained and was in custody.
