6 Injured As Car Hits People In UK's Newcastle In Non-Terror Incident: Report

Local media said hundreds of people were celebrating Eid, which marks the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan, at the sports centre and that two children were among the casualties.
"On Sunday June 25, at approximately 9:14 am Northumbria Police received reports that a vehicle had collided with pedestrians outside of Westgate Sports Centre, Newcastle upon Tyne," the police said in a statement.
"Police enquiries are ongoing to establish exactly what happened but, at this time, it is not believed to be a terror incident." Police said a 42-year-old woman had been detained and was in custody.
