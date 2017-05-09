6.8-Magnitude Quake Hits Vanuatu: US Geological Survey

World | | Updated: May 09, 2017 20:03 IST
A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu on Tuesday

Vanuatu:  A 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

Vanuatu is part of the "Ring of Fire," a zone of tectonic activity around the Pacific frequently subject to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Last year the island nation was rocked by a series of quakes, including some that prompted tsunami warnings.

