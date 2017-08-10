50,000 Tourists Evacuated After China Earthquake The tourists were taken to safer areas including the cities of Mianyang and Chengdu. More than 9,000 local residents have been evacuated as well, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 7-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, a popular tourist destination. (File) Beijing: Over 50,000 tourists, including 126 foreigners, were evacuated following Tuesday's



The tourists were taken to safer areas including the cities of Mianyang and Chengdu. More than 9,000 local residents have been evacuated as well, reports Xinhua news agency.



The 7-magnitude earthquake struck Jiuzhaigou, a UNESCO nature reserve and popular tourist destination, at 9.19 p.m. on Tuesday.



So far, 19 people have been confirmed dead and 343 injured.



Rescue workers on Thursday morning found 16 people trapped at a scenic spot called Panda Sea in Jiuzhaigou.



Power supply to the 17 towns in Jiuzhaigou county has been restored. Traffic on a major highway linking Jiuzhai-Huanglong Airport to the county resumed on Thursday.



Jiuzhaigou, or Jiuzhai Valley, is in the mountains on the eastern edge of Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.



It is part of the Aba prefecture and is known for its ethnic minority communities, mountainous landscape, and stunning scenery.



