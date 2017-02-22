10 Things To Know About Earth-Like Planets Found In Nearby Solar System

These 7 Earth-sized planets were seen by NASA Spitzer telescope.

New Delhi: US space agency NASA has announced that scientists researching outer space have found the existence of another 'solar system' - seven Earth-like planets orbiting a small star in a galaxy 40 light years away - opening up the most promising hunting ground so far for life beyond. A press release from the space agency said the Spitzer Space Telescope has found that the planets are as large as Earth and are in a "habitable zone". All seven roughly match the size and mass of Earth and are almost certainly rocky. Three are perfectly perched to harbour life-nurturing oceans of water, they reported in the journal Nature.