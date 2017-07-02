5 Paintings By Adolf Hitler Up For Auction

Four paintings created by the German leader Adolf Hitler, along with an unsigned piece thought to painted by the Nazi leader, is set to be auctioned in the UK.The four works of art for auction all bear the signature 'A Hitler,' and two of the paintings are dated in the early 1900s, according to the Mullocks auction house in the UK.Each painting is estimated to fetch between 5,000 and 7,000 pounds.The signed paintings include a village street scene, an Alpine bouquet with edelweiss, a scene depicting the town gate at Durnstein in Hitler's native Austria and a still life showing a clock, fruit and flowers.The unsigned painting, which is oil on canvas, shows the grave of Hilter's half-niece, Geli Raubel. The Nazi leader was romantically involved with Raubel, who committed suicide in 1931 with his pistol. The painting is thought to have been produced by Hitler. "We have sold Hitler's paintings in previous sales, ranging between 600 and 1200 pounds," said Ben Jones, consultant at Mullocks auction house was quoted as saying by the 'New York Post'."We offer all sorts of items - some with darker history than others - and for whatever reason, it is these items that attract most attention," he added.Hitler is estimated to have created between 2,000 and 3,000 drawings, watercolours and oil paintings in his lifetime.The auction will take place on July 6 in the UK.