Collapse
Expand

5 Killed In Shooting At Mexicos Blue Parrot Nightclub During Music Concert

World | | Updated: January 16, 2017 18:40 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5 Killed In Shooting At Mexicos Blue Parrot Nightclub During Music Concert

The Blue Parrot nightclub where the shooting occurred was hosting an muscal event. (File)

Cancun, Mexico:  A gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen, informed a local policeman.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorised to give details about an ongoing investigation.

He said that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details. The motive for the shooting was unclear.

The Blue Parrot nightclub where the shooting occurred was hosting an event that was part of the BPM music festival.

The BPM Festival listed the Blue Parrot as one of its venues.

 

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READATM Cash Withdrawal Limit Raised From Rs 4,500 To Rs 10,000 A Day, Says Reserve Bank
Blue Parrot nightclubMexico shootingBPM festival shooting

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaa

................................ Advertisement ................................