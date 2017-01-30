5 Killed After Gunmen Open Fire At Mosque In Canada's Quebec City

Highlights Police said, 2 suspects have been arrested Quebec mosque shooting A witness told Reuters that three gunmen launched fire in the mosque Incidents of Islamophobia have increased in Quebec in recent years

Five people were killed after gunmen opened fire in a Quebec City mosque during evening prayers, the mosque's president told reporters on Sunday. A Quebec police spokesman confirmed that there were people killed, but did not say how many. He added that two suspects in the shooting were arrested. Police did not rule out the possibility of a third suspect who had fled the scene. The motive of the attack was not immediately clear. Police set up a perimeter around the mosque.Earlier, a witness told Reuters that up to three gunmen fired on about 40 people inside the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center. Police put up a security perimeter around the mosque and declined to comment to reporters about the incident."Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," said the mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui.Quebec's prime minister, Philippe Couillard, said in a series of Twitter posts that the government was "mobilized to ensure the security of the people of Quebec.""Quebec categorically rejects this barbaric violence," he wrote. "Solidarity with Quebec people of Muslim faith.In June 2016, a pig's head was left on the doorstep of the cultural center.Yangui, who was not inside the mosque when the shooting occurred, said he got frantic calls from people at evening prayers. He did not know how many were injured, saying they had been taken to different hospitals across Quebec City.Incidents of Islamophobia increased in Quebec in recent years amid a political debate over banning the niqab, or Muslim face covering. In 2013, police investigated after a mosque in the Saguenay region of Quebec was splattered with what was believed to be pig blood.In the neighboring province of Ontario, a mosque was set on fire in 2015, a day after an attack by gunmen and suicide bombers in Paris.The attack comes as Canada has vowed to open its arms wide to Muslims and refugees after US President Donald Trump's controversial immigration ban Friday sparked travel chaos and outrage around the world.Canada will offer temporary residence permits to people stranded in the country as a result of Trump's order, the immigration ministry said Sunday.Canada has welcomed more than 39,670 Syrian refugees between November 2015 and early January 2017, according to government figures.