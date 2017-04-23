5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Chile coast

World | | Updated: April 23, 2017 10:29 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
5.9 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Chile coast

The tremor had a depth of 9.8 kilometers. (Representational Image)

Santiago, Chile:  A magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked central Chile late Saturday, monitors said, though there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The tremor took place at 11.36 pm (0236 GMT), centered off the coast at 42 kilometers (26 miles) west of Valparaiso, according to the US Geological Survey.

It had a depth of 9.8 kilometers.

Chile's National Emergency Office, or ONEMI, estimated its strength at 6.1 on the Richter scale.

The Navy's hydrographic and oceanographic service found that the earthquake "has the characteristics to generate a tsunami".

However, no warning was issued by the Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center.

A series of smaller earthquakes in Valparaiso in the evening hours rattled locals.

Trending

Share this story on

6 Shares
ALSO READNow American Airlines Staff Nearly Hits Woman Passenger With Baby Stroller. Video Is Viral
ChileChile earthquakeChile tsunami alertChile's National Emergency Office

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableMoto E4The Zookeeper's WifeMaatrNoorSonata

................................ Advertisement ................................