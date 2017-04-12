5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines: The US Geological Survey

The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday (2121 GMT on Tuesday). It was very shallow, at a depth of 4 miles (6 km), which would have amplified its effect. Its epicentre was 47 miles (75.5 km) northeast of Cotabato on the large southern island of Mindanao.
A magnitude 5.6 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.
