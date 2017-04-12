5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Philippines: The US Geological Survey

© Thomson Reuters 2017

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the centre of Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0, struck at 5:21 a.m. on Wednesday (2121 GMT on Tuesday). It was very shallow, at a depth of 4 miles (6 km), which would have amplified its effect. Its epicentre was 47 miles (75.5 km) northeast of Cotabato on the large southern island of Mindanao.A magnitude 5.6 quake is considered moderate and is capable of causing considerable damage.