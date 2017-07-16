26 Hurt As Rollercoaster Cars Crash At Spanish Park

At least 26 people were slightly injured in a collision between two trains on a rollercoaster at one of Spain's oldest theme parks today, emergency services said.The accident at the Parque de Atracciones in Madrid happened as one train that had just completed the loop failed to stop, hitting the back of another train that was about to leave the station, an emergency services spokesman said."There are 26 injured as of now, all of them lightly, mostly bruises. The patients are being taken to hospital to be examined more thoroughly," he told AFP.The roller coaster, the TNT Tren de la Mina, reaches a height of 17.5 metres (57.5 feet) and travels through waterfalls at a maximum speed of 55 kilometres (35 miles) per hour, according to the theme park's website.Passengers can use virtual reality glasses during the ride to enhance their experience.The Parque de Atracciones, opened in 1969, is spread out over 20 hectares (49 acres) in the Casa de Campo, the Spanish capital's largest park.