22 Killed In Nepal Bus Accident

World | | Updated: March 09, 2017 21:36 IST
The bus was heading from Khalanga to Khara, a village in the district (Representational)

Kathmandu:  At least 22 people were killed and 40 others injured when a passenger bus plunged down some 200 meters from a highway in Nepal's far-western Jajarkot district on Thursday.

Chief District Officer Krishna Chandra Poudel said 13 people died instantly and nine succumbed to their injuries in a hospital.

The bus was heading from Khalanga to Khara, a village in the district.

The bus with over 60 passengers was passing through rough terrain when the tragedy occurred.

District police chief Bhabesh Rimal said a large number of security personnel have been deployed in the rescue work.

Some of the seriously injured were taken to Kathmandu and Nepalganj for treatment.

Bus accidents claim a large number of lives in Nepal every year due to the difficult terrain, untrained drivers and ageing vehicles.

