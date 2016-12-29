Collapse
2 States Only Way To Secure Israeli-Palestinian Peace: John Kerry

World | | Updated: December 29, 2016 01:05 IST
John Kerry lays out his vision for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. (AFP Photo)

Washington:  US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted Wednesday the only way to secure a lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state solution to their conflict.

Explaining the US decision last week not to veto a UN Security Council vote to condemn Israeli settlement building, Kerry said: "The vote in the UN was about preserving the two-state solution.

"That's what we were standing up for: Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and security with its neighbors," he said.

"The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Kerry said, but warned that solution was in "serious jeopardy."



John KerryIsraeli-Palestinian peace talksUN Security Council

