2 States Only Way To Secure Israeli-Palestinian Peace: John Kerry

Washington: US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted Wednesday the only way to secure a lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state solution to their conflict.
Explaining the US decision last week not to veto a UN Security Council vote to condemn Israeli settlement building, Kerry said: "The vote in the UN was about preserving the two-state solution.
"That's what we were standing up for: Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and security with its neighbors," he said.
"The two-state solution is the only way to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians," Kerry said, but warned that solution was in "serious jeopardy."
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)