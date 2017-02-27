Two 4.6-Magnitude Earthquakes Strike Nepal, No Casualties Reported

Two moderate intensity earthquakes hit Nepal, including the Kathmandu Valley, this morning. No loss of life or property has been reported.According to the National Seismological Centre (NSC), a 4.6 magnitude quake was reported at 9.22 am local time followed by another of a higher 4.7 magnitude at 10.06 am.The epicentre of the second earthquake was near Swanra in western Nepal, while the epicentre of first lied near Salu in central Nepal, The Himalayan Times reported.The quakes were also felt in the Kathmandu Valley. The NSC said these were the aftershocks of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake of 2015 that killed more than 8,000 people in Nepal. Until now, 478 aftershocks, including today's, have occurred since the 2015 earthquake, it added.