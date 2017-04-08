18 Hurt After Train Crashes Into Lorry In Poland

World | | Updated: April 08, 2017 00:26 IST
The accident occurred at a level crossing near the town of Ozimek, in southwest Poland.

Warsaw, Poland:  A train crashed into a lorry at a level crossing in Poland on Friday, injuring 18 passengers, seven seriously.

The injured were airlifted to hospitals, Pawel Fratczak, a spokesman for Polish national firefighters, told AFP.

"The train was carrying between 250 and 300 passengers. One of the carriages derailed," he said, adding that an investigation was underway to establish the cause of the crash.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon at a level crossing near the town of Ozimek, in southwest Poland.   

Fratczak said that the lorry driver was not injured in the accident.

But pictures in local media show his truck was completely wrecked.

(More details awaited)

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

