15 Killed In Terror Attack In Iraq, ISIS Claims Responsibility

Fifteen people were killed on Saturday when a group of ISIS terrorists attacked a village in Iraq's Salahudin province, a security official said.About 20 ISIS terrorists attacked Mseihly village, some 280 km north of the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, sparking heavy clashes with the paramilitary Sunni tribal fighters at the village, the official told Xinhua news agency.The victims comprised 10 villagers, including three women and a child, and five ISIS terrorists the source said.The attackers apparently infiltrated from the ISIS-held eastern bank of Shirqat across the Tigris River, which bisects the town, the source added.