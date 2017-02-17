10 Members Of Donald Trump's Advisory Commission Resign In US

Ten members of US President Donald Trump's Advisory Commission on Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) have resigned to protest against some of his policies on immigration including visa ban on travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations."Although the Commissioners' term ends 9/30/17, we can no longer serve a President whose policies aim to create outcomes that are diametrically opposite to our principles, goals, and charge," said the letter signed by 10 of the members of the President's Advisory Commission, all of whom were appointed by the previous President Barack Obama.The letter dated February 15 referred to some of the policies of the Trump Administration including visa ban, repeal of affordable care act, increased border and immigrant enforcement, as well as building a wall between Mexico and the US as some of the reasons for their resignation."We object to your portrayal of immigrants, refugees, people of color and people of various faiths as untrustworthy, threatening, and a drain on our nation," the letter said.The Commission had 20 members, six of them had already resigned on January 20 when Mr Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States. Now only four commissioners are left."We urge you and every member of your Administration to respect all Americans by protecting civil rights and civil liberties for everyone, promoting broader dialogue and understanding, and keeping the federal government accessible to all people living in the United States - regardless of their status as citizens, immigrants or refugees," the letter said.