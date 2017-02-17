Budget
1 Injured In Well Blast In US's Oklahoma: Local Official

World | | Updated: February 17, 2017 03:09 IST
An explosion occurred near Quinton, Oklahoma, local media reported. (Representational)

Houston:  One person was injured on Thursday following a blast at an energy company's well site in Pittsburg County in eastern Oklahoma, local officials said.

The explosion occurred near Quinton, Oklahoma, about 146 miles (235 km) east of Oklahoma City and involved three gas wells, which have been shut, local media reported.

The injured person was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, local media reported.

Trinity Operating LLC operated the wells that caught fire, according to local media.

Pittsburg County Emergency Management officials confirmed that an explosion occurred, and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's office said they had reports of one injury but could not provide further details.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Emergency responders did not immediately respond to further requests for information about the incident.
© Thomson Reuters 2017


