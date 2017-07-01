1 Doctor Dead, Several Seriously Injured In New York Shooting: Report

New York: One doctor was killed and five people were seriously injured when a shooter opened fire at a New York hospital Friday, in what is believed to be a "workplace-related" incident, the city's mayor said.
Mayor Bill de Blasio said several doctors were "fighting for their lives" following the incident in the Bronx borough north of Manhattan. He said the gunman, also a doctor, killed himself but gave no indication of his motive.
