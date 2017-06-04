India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Match Begins, Shadow Of Last Night's London Terror Attack Looms Behind

To get the latest ICC Champions Trophy India vs Pakistan match, please log in to NDTV's Champions Trophy Live.
Attackers in a van mowed down people on the 19th century London Bridge across River Thames, before getting out and stabbing people randomly in London Borough Market. This London terror attack comes just a week after Ariana Grande's concert Manchester Arena terror attack that killed 22 people. People in the pubs, bars and lounges were watching the ICC Champions League 2017 final.
Checkout the NDTV's Live ICC Championship Trophy India Pakistan match scorecard here.
Over the past few days, the Indian team, participating in ICC Champions Trophy 2017, has been in the news for different reasons. Skipper Virat Kohli and some senior players were reportedly not on the same page with coach Anil Kumble.
Virat Kohli, later denied all reports of tussle with coach Anil Kumble.
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Indian team list:
Rohit Sharma
Shikhar Dhawan
Virat Kohli (Captain)
Yuvraj Singh
MS Dhoni (wicket keeper),
Kedar Jadhav
Hardik Pandya
Ravindra Jadeja
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Umesh Yadav
Jasprit Bumrah
Watch ICC CHampions Trophy 2017 Live stream on NDTV.com