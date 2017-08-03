More Trouble For Actor Dileep After Notice Against The Actor's multiplex

A civic body today decided to issue notice to stop functioning of actor Dileep's multiplex 'D Cinemaas' following alleged violation of rules and guidelines in its construction.The actor was arrested on July 10 in connection with a case of plotting the abduction and alleged sexual harassment of a South Indian actress.A decision to issue notice to stop the functioning of the D Cinemaas at Chalakudy in Thrissur district was unanimously taken at tne Chalakudy Municipality Council meeting, Municipality Chairperson Usha Parameswaran said."We will issue the notice tomorrow," she told PTI.She said it was also resolved to quash the occupancy certificate and licence of the Cinemaas following alleged violation of Kerala Municipality Rules and guidelines in the construction of the multiplex.A special meeting of the Council was held to discuss the issues connected with D Cinemaas. The decision was based on complaints of violation of rules and guidelines in the construction of the multiplex, she said.D Cinemaas is equipped with the latest in technology, with 3D and 3k projection.On February 17, a popular actress, who worked in Tamil and Telugu films, was abducted and allegedly molested inside her car for two hours.Six persons, including main accused 'Pulsar' Suni, have been arrested in connection with the incident.