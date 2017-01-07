Throat Slit, 20-Year-Old Left Bleeding On Road In Telangana

A young woman was found bleeding on the road of Telangana's Nagarkurnool district with injuries on her neck today morning. She was attacked by a man, who was a senior colleague at her workplace.Dasarla Naresh had reportedly offered to drop 20-year-old Maheshwari at her relative's place on his bike. But on the way, an argument broke out between the two, after which he slit her throat and left her bleeding on the road.A local inspector then shifted her to a government hospital nearby in a police vehicle. She was later moved to Hyderabad's Osmania Hospital in a serious condition.Barely able to speak, Maheshwari told the local sub-inspector that Dasarla Naresh, who works as a supervisor in Butterfly Fortune city had slit her throat. She worked in the same department.The police is investigating the case and Dasarla is yet to be arrested.In the recent week, many incidents of violence against women in public places have been reported. On New Year's Eve, several women were allegedly molested and heckled on the famous MG Road in Bengaluru, even as cops struggled to control thousands of revelers who had poured out on the streets at midnight. Hours later, on the same day in East Bengaluru, a young woman who was heading home was attacked by two men. She had taken an auto home and was walking the final stretch to her house when she was assaulted. A group of people who witnessed the incident did nothing to help her. The security cameras installed nearby had filmed the incident, whose owners handed over the footage to the police later.