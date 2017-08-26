Telangana To Gift Free Sarees To 1 Crore Women On Bathukamma

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced yesterday that the state will distribute free sarees to over one crore women on the occasion of Bathukamma, a regional festival."Bathukamma festival is an integral part of the Telangana life and culture. This festival is a symbol of family relationships. The state government has decided to distribute sarees on this occasion to enable people to celebrate the festival with more enthusiasm," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office quoted him as saying.Mr Rao said that the government will present the gift to women irrespective of their caste, community or religion, adding that the sarees would be distributed through ration shops to 1,04,57,610 women from September 18-20."We have distributed clothes to Muslims on Ramzan and Christians on Christmas. But for Bathukamma festival, we have decided to gift sarees to the poor women from all communities and castes," he said.He said that the sarees required for the distribution were being purchased from the handloom and power loom sectors to provide employment to the weavers and workers as their plight is pathetic due to lack of work and some of them have committed suicide.He urged all MPs, ministers, legislators and other public representatives to make the saree distribution programme a success.At a review meeting, the Chief Minister examined the quality of sarees to be distributed and expressed satisfaction.