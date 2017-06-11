Telangana Man Stabs 20-Year-Old Woman To Death For Spurning Him

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death at her house on Saturday in Yadagiripally village in Yadadri district allegedly by a 24-year-old man after she rejected his love proposal, police said.The deceased, identified as Gayatri, a second year degree student, was supposed to get married in the next month. According to police, the accused Srikanth, a private employee, was known to the family of Gayatri.Yadagiri police sub-inspector G. Prabhakar said Srikanth surrendered before police after the incident.According to Gayatri's father Sailu, Srikanth barged in his house when his daughter and son were alone.He said though he and his family members knew Srikanth, they were not aware of any kind of affair between Gayatri and the accused."We were away from house when the incident took place. My son and daughter were alone. My son told me that Srikanth barged in and stabbed Gayatri five to six times. After reaching hospital, I was told that she died while being taken there," Sailu told media persons.Sub-inspector Prabhakar said they are registering a case and further investigation is on.