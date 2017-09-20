Telangana Man Slits Wife's Throat In Front Of Children, Attempts Suicide

A man who returned from Dubai a week ago slit his wife's throat in front of their three children on Tuesday and later tried to commit suicide in Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana, police said.The couple and their children, aged between two and four, were travelling in an auto-rickshaw in Vemulawada town when B Ravi slit his 32-year-old wife Vasantha's throat with a knife.Thereafter, he tried to cut his own throat but survived. He was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition. A case has been registered.The family was going to Vasantha's parental house on Bathukamma flower festival.