The woman's parents held her responsible for their ill-health, which they suspected was a result of the couple's evil practises

Telangana | | Updated: July 10, 2017 13:06 IST
Accused Of Sorcery, Parents Allegedly Kill Daughters, Hang Themselves

The couple allegedly hanged their daughters using a sari, police said.

Karimnagar:  A couple allegedly killed their three minor daughters before committing suicide in Telangana, police said today. They were accused of practising black magic by their relatives.

The incident took place last night in Karimnagar's Kandugula village, about 164 km from Hyderabad. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police M Ravinder Reddy, Ganta Komuraiah, 30, and Ganta Komuramma, 28, hanged themselves after Komuramma's parents accused her of practising sorcery.

Her parents had called her to their village Kondapur and scolded her for allegedly indulging in black magic and witchcraft. They also held Komuramma responsible for their ill-health, which they suspected was a result of their evil practises, the officer said.

The allegations and humiliation reportedly compelled the couple, who sold toys to make a living, to end their lives. Around 11.30 pm, Komuraiah allegedly hanged his daughters, aged nine, eight and six using a sari, police said.

Later, the couple hanged themselves in their house. Investigation is underway and the bodies have been sent for autopsy to Huzurabad Government hospital, police said.

