Opposition Hits Out At TRS Government For Handcuffing Farmers

The opposition Congress, TDP and BJP on Friday hit out at the TRS government in Telangana for handcuffing farmers booked for vandalism at an agriculture market yard office in Khammam.Congress leaders and activists held protests at different places in the state against the handcuffing of farmers.Congress submitted a memorandum to Governor ESL Narasimhan and sought action against those responsible for the incident."The handcuffing of poor, small and marginal chilli farmers in Khammam yesterday while being produced in a court has shocked the entire Telangana public."This is a culmination of ignoring agricultural and farming community by the TRS government on one hand and repressive, dictatorial tactics used by the present government against any form of protest," the memorandum said.TDP working president and MLA A Revant Reddy slammed the TRS government for handcuffing farmers.Union minister and senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya said it is painful to see farmers handcuffed.State Agriculture Minister P Srinivasa Reddy dismissed opposition allegations and said the government has already taken action against policemen for handcuffing the farmers.Ten chilli farmers, who were arrested for allegedly vandalising the Khammam Agriculture Market Yard office on April 28, were produced in a court in Khammam in handcuffs yesterday.The ten chilli farmers have been arrested for allegedly carrying out violent protests and damaging the Khamman marketyard office.As the handcuffing incident sparked an outrage, the police department suspended two Armed Reserve Police sub-inspectors and also ordered an inquiry.Farmers in Telangana have been demanding better price for chilli as the rates have dipped to Rs 5,000 or less than that per quintal this season as against Rs 12,000 per quintal last year.