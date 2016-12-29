MIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Acquitted In 2005 Case Of Obstructing Public Servant

A court in Telangana's Sangareddy today acquitted MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, his brother and legislator Akbaruddin Owaisi and others in connection with a 2005 case against them for allegedly obstructing the then district Collector and other officials from discharging their duties in Telangana's Medak district.Asaduddin, the Member of Parliament from Hyderabad from All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, four party legislators- including Akbaruddin - and others, were booked for promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, rioting, obstructing public servant while discharging duties and seven other sections of the Indian Penal Code.Judicial Magistrate N Venkatram dropped all charges against Owaisi brothers, the party legislators and 24 others.The case was registered on a complaint by a revenue official saying the accused protested against demolition of a place of worship at Muttangi village near Patancheru during the widening of Hyderabad-Mumbai National Highway in 2005.They had allegedly engaged in heated arguments with the then Medak District Collector A K Singhal, who was also pushed around.