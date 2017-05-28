Man Who Went Missing In Telangana Was Killed In Front Of Wife By Father-In-Law: Police

A 23-year-old man who had married an upper caste girl from Hyderabad against her parents' wishes, and then gone missing nearly a month ago, was killed by his father-in-law in front of his wife, the police said on Saturday.Police claim that the wife, 20-year-old Tummala Swati, was forced to call her husband Amboji Naresh to a field on May 2 by her father Srinvas Reddy. There, Reddy killed Naresh with the help of his brother and nephew in front of Swati and then burnt the body to destroy evidence, police said."We were suspecting Srinivas Reddy's hand in Naresh going missing. During our investigation, Reddy admitted to having committed the crime," Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat was quoted by news agency PTI.Investigation into the disappearance of Naresh was handed over to a senior cop after Swati had allegedly committed suicide on May 15, hours before she was to be produced in a court.Naresh had married Swati in Mumbai less than two months ago. They were allegedly forced to return just two days after the marriage as there were phone calls to the couple and to Naresh's father that his brother (Naresh's uncle) is in police custody and the couple must come home only then the police would let him off.When the couple got down from a bus coming from Mumbai in Bhongir, about 40 kilometres from Hyderabad, Naresh went missing. Swati was taken home by her parents.Naresh's parents had then filed a missing complaint with the police.